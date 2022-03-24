Savannah Guthrie's Kids Caused Quite A Stir At The Tonight Show

Motherhood is precious to Savannah Guthrie, so who can blame her for risking some rambunctious hijinks by bringing her kids to work? The "Today" co-host and her husband, Michael Feldman, are the proud parents of two energetic kids: 7-year-old daughter Vale and 5-year-old son Charlie. While they can be quite a handful, Guthrie adores her children so much that she told Good Housekeeping she began bawling her eyes out "the first time I put [Vale] in her nursery."

Guthrie experienced fertility issues and became a mother later in life, but she's happy with the way parenthood panned out for her because she believes her children benefit from "the peace and calmness that comes with age." However, like most parents, Guthrie admits she gets "exhausted," and having to stay up late with your little ones before an early day's work is not something that's easily remedied with an extra shot of espresso.

Guthrie told The Hollywood Reporter that she didn't have kids sooner because "I didn't have my act together," but now she's a master of maintaining a healthy work-life balance. In a March 22 Instagram post, she showed her Instagram followers one way she successfully combined work and family time to make some happy memories. Guthrie revealed that her daughter and son joined her at "The Tonight Show" studio when she was one of Jimmy Fallon's guests, and she kept her kids entertained by letting them cause a little chaos.