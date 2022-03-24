Bill Gates Keeps Making Headlines For All The Wrong Reasons

Bill Gates attracts plenty of media attention as one of the richest people in the world. However, this attention isn't always positive. In fact, the Microsoft co-founder has made headlines for some pretty controversial reasons. In May 2021, The Wall Street Journal reported that Microsoft board members were looking into affair allegations against Bill. An engineer employed by Microsoft penned a letter in which she confessed to a years-long affair with the billionaire that began in 2000. Following the allegations, Bill stepped down from the board under the guise of redirecting his focus to his philanthropy projects.

In a recent March 2 interview with "CBS Mornings" anchor Gayle King, Bill's ex-wife, Melinda French Gates, opened up about the affair and the subsequent divorce. She initially forgave her ex-husband of 27 years, stating, "I thought we had worked through some of that." However, she admitted that "it wasn't one moment or one specific thing that happened" that led to the divorce. "I couldn't trust what we had," she revealed. Another factor in the former couple's divorce was Bill's controversial relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. "I did not like that he had meetings with Jeffrey Epstein ... I made that clear to him," Melinda told King.

A year prior to the fall-out of their marriage in April 2020, Bill and Melinda added a San Diego oceanfront property to their list of residences. It would appear that Bill was awarded this property in the divorce settlement given recent unfavorable headlines.