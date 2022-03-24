Tinashe Reveals What It Was Really Like Working With Britney Spears

Since making her mark on the music industry, singer Tinashe has been able to be recognized by some of her idols.

In 2015, the "All Hands On Deck" hitmaker performed alongside Ciara and Jason Derulo at the BET Awards to perform a tribute for Janet Jackson the night she received the Ultimate Icon award. After taking to the stage in honor Jackson, she told HotNewHipHop in 2022 that she would love to interview the star next. "She's like my hero and I feel like she has a very, very, very interesting story and very interesting perspective on the music industry," Tinashe explained. "She's seen it change so many times throughout her career and I think the biggest thing that I would ask her is just like, at the moments where it — maybe it seemed like everybody was counting her out... what did you tell yourself [to keep going]?" Tinashe also revealed she was given the chance to meet Madonna, who she asked for advice from. "She was like, 'Don't compare yourself to anyone, and don't take s**t from anyone,'" Tinashe shared before mentioning Madonna told her that making compromises to her artistry will result in an unauthentic "final product."

With a career that boasts collaborations with Chance The Rapper, A$AP Rocky, and Offset, Tinashe had the pleasure of working with her idol, Britney Spears, in 2016, which she sure hasn't forgotten about.