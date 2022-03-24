April Love Geary Reveals Prenup Plans Ahead Of Marriage To Robin Thicke

April Love Geary is opening up about her prenup plans before she ties the knot with Robin Thicke. The two were first romantically linked on October 2014, the same year Thicke split with his former wife, actor Paula Patton. They walked their first red carpet together the following year, and exchanged all the baisers as they strut their stuff at the Cannes Film Festival. Glam and romantic!

Fast-forward to August 2017, and it was baby time. The happy couple took to Instagram to share big news with the world as Geary shared they were expecting their first child together alongside a sonogram snap, writing, "Robin and I are very excited to share with you all that we're having a baby!" The couple didn't waste much time expanding their family even further, either. Like, anytime at all. Over the course of three years, they actually welcomed three children together, Mia, Lola, and Luca, while Thicke shares a son, Julian, with Patton.

In amongst all that baby making? A proposal! Thicke popped the question to his love in December 2018, with the couple sharing the happy news via a series of adorable Instagram snaps. Geary posted two photos of them posing in front of a Christmas tree and as sweet video of the moment he popped the question, captioning the uploads, "YES YES 1000x YES" with two loundly crying emoji and a ring. So, naturally, the next thing on the agenda has to be a prenup, right? Well. Not so fast...