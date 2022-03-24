The Real Reason Jay-Z Is Facing Huge Backlash For His Oscar Party

The Oscars aren't just about the awards and fashion, they're also about the parties. Every year, one of the most star-studded is Jay-Z and Beyoncé's bash at Chateau Marmont. This Sunday, after a two-year hiatus, it's expected to make a big comeback, but also add to the list of folks who can't stand Jay-Z. That's because of the serious allegations surrounding the Hollywood institution.

It all started in March 2020 when Chateau Marmont reportedly fired almost all of its employees, allegedly without severance pay, health insurance, or any indication of a re-hiring date. Following the mass layoff, staffers began sharing stories of major misconduct, and a Hollywood Reporter investigation unveiled claims of "racial discrimination, sexual misconduct" and all-around "neglectful management." For example, banquet server Thommi Gross told Page Six "the scariest thing" was working drug-fueled parties where "people were erratic, there was public urination, slurred speech," and "belligerent" behavior. Chateau Marmont was also hit with lawsuits from two Black employees, per The Hollywood Reporter, who alleged racial discrimination and a culture where management and HR didn't protect staff. In one of the lawsuits, event server Thomasina Gross said she felt "sexually violated and disgusted" as she was physically touched by guests at nearly every event, but alleged that superiors refused to intervene for fear of upsetting clients.

A slew of A-listers have since publicly boycotted the venue and major projects like "Being the Ricardos" moved production away from the Chateau, per Page Six ... But it seems Jay-Z is not willing to join them.