Everything We Know About Leona Lewis' Pregnancy With Her First Child

British singer Leona Lewis, who first rose to fame after winning the UK version of "The X Factor" in 2006, might like to keep her personal life mostly private. However, she has given fans some insight into her relationship with husband Dennis Jauch over the years.

As previously reported by The Sun, Jauch was born in Germany and works as a choreographer, creative director, and dancer. As noted by The Mirror, he and Lewis first met while on her "The Labyrinth" tour in 2010 where he performed as one of her backup dancers. After forming a relationship that same year, the pair got engaged in 2018 on their eighth anniversary while overseas in San Juan, Puerto Rico, per People. "It's been the most beautiful 8 years of my life with this incredible human being," Jauch wrote on Instagram. "Here's to many more beautiful memories." A year later, the couple walked down the aisle at a ceremony in Tuscany, Italy in July 2019. "It was just the most beautiful day, full of love," Lewis told Hello! on their one-year anniversary, describing their big day as a "special" way to "bring together everyone we love. There were a lot of tears."

After being married for nearly three years, it seems Lewis and Jauch are ready to expand and take their relationship to the next level.