Everything We Know About Leona Lewis' Pregnancy With Her First Child
British singer Leona Lewis, who first rose to fame after winning the UK version of "The X Factor" in 2006, might like to keep her personal life mostly private. However, she has given fans some insight into her relationship with husband Dennis Jauch over the years.
As previously reported by The Sun, Jauch was born in Germany and works as a choreographer, creative director, and dancer. As noted by The Mirror, he and Lewis first met while on her "The Labyrinth" tour in 2010 where he performed as one of her backup dancers. After forming a relationship that same year, the pair got engaged in 2018 on their eighth anniversary while overseas in San Juan, Puerto Rico, per People. "It's been the most beautiful 8 years of my life with this incredible human being," Jauch wrote on Instagram. "Here's to many more beautiful memories." A year later, the couple walked down the aisle at a ceremony in Tuscany, Italy in July 2019. "It was just the most beautiful day, full of love," Lewis told Hello! on their one-year anniversary, describing their big day as a "special" way to "bring together everyone we love. There were a lot of tears."
After being married for nearly three years, it seems Lewis and Jauch are ready to expand and take their relationship to the next level.
Leona Lewis will give birth in the summer
Leona Lewis announced some big news on March 23: she is currently pregnant with her first child! The "Bleeding Love" hitmaker took to Instagram to share a snapshot of herself in a fitted black dress that displayed her growing baby bump. Lewis directly looked at the camera lens with a radiant smile and looked absolutely glowing. "Can't wait to meet you in the Summer," she captioned her post, adding the red heart emoji. Her husband, Dennis Jauch, also shared the same pic on his Instagram page, writing, "Biggest gift I could've asked for coming this Summer. You're one hot a** Mama @leonalewis."
In just 19 hours, Lewis' update made quite the impression on her followers, gathering in more than 92,000 likes and over 3,000 comments from fans who are relieved for the Grammy Award-nominated singer. "I'm going to try form a whole sentence here but I'm so excited and emotional! Congratulations lady, you're going to be one incredible Mum," one user wrote. "Congratulations THAT'S A DREAM COME TRUE, YOU ARE THE BEST," another person shared. "I love u I'm so happy for you," a third fan remarked.
It seems motherhood isn't the only thing that will be keeping Lewis occupied this year. In November, she will kick off her "Christmas With Love 2022" UK tour.