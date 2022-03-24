Taylor Momsen's Rare Red Carpet Appearance Is Turning Heads

Taylor Momsen (Little J if you're an elder millennial who remembers the original "Gossip Girl"), doesn't step out on the red carpet that often anymore — which makes it all the more exciting every time that she does. Her latest red carpet appearance proves that even if we don't always see her out and about, the actor-turned-musician is extremely consistent when it comes to her look. As E! News points out, Momsen's appearance at the 2022 iHeartRadio music awards is the first time she's been seen on a red carpet in five years. The last time she was photographed at an event like this was in 2017 with her band, The Pretty Reckless, at the Alternative Press Music Awards, where the group took home the prize for Best Hard Rock Artist.

While some people took the time indoors during the pandemic to cultivate a whole new aesthetic, Momsen instead seemed to double down on her goth-chic vibes, and we absolutely love it. On her Instagram, Momsen uploaded photos from the event, including a pic with one of the originators of the blonde punk look, Avril Lavigne.