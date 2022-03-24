Taylor Momsen's Rare Red Carpet Appearance Is Turning Heads
Taylor Momsen (Little J if you're an elder millennial who remembers the original "Gossip Girl"), doesn't step out on the red carpet that often anymore — which makes it all the more exciting every time that she does. Her latest red carpet appearance proves that even if we don't always see her out and about, the actor-turned-musician is extremely consistent when it comes to her look. As E! News points out, Momsen's appearance at the 2022 iHeartRadio music awards is the first time she's been seen on a red carpet in five years. The last time she was photographed at an event like this was in 2017 with her band, The Pretty Reckless, at the Alternative Press Music Awards, where the group took home the prize for Best Hard Rock Artist.
While some people took the time indoors during the pandemic to cultivate a whole new aesthetic, Momsen instead seemed to double down on her goth-chic vibes, and we absolutely love it. On her Instagram, Momsen uploaded photos from the event, including a pic with one of the originators of the blonde punk look, Avril Lavigne.
Taylor Momsen posed with Avril Lavigne
Taylor Momsen walked the iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet in a chic, black lace mini dress with a plunging neckline. She paired the super-girly frock with extremely chunky combat boots (naturally) and simple jewels, with her long blonde hair worn in loose waves and her eyes heavily lined. Forget punk rock princess — this is our punk rock queen. The Pretty Reckless frontwoman also posted her own photos from the night to her Twitter, where she was greeted with a ton of well-deserved love from her fans.
"BEYOND gorgeous," tweeted one fan. "Rock it," wrote another. People were also beyond thrilled to see her pictured with Avril Lavigne, which of course spurred calls for a future collab. "This is the best crossover of the year I'm screaming," read one excited fan's all caps tweet. "My two legendary queens together," another person wrote, along with two heart-eyes emojis. The photo got lots of love on Instagram as well, with commenters praising the "two iconic queens."
So all we have to say is: about that collab?