Nicolas Cage Confirms What We Suspected About His Questionable Career Choices

Although Nicolas Cage now has a fortune worth $25 million, per Celebrity Net Worth, the Hollywood icon once had at least $150 million in his bank account. The "Trespass" actor once owned 15 homes at once, including a private island, and has notably reckless spending habits, cites CNBC — like spending $150,000 on a pet octopus and dropping $276,000 on a 7-million-year-old dinosaur skull. From his wild spending, Cage found himself having to foreclose on several of his luxurious homes. Additionally, at one point, he owed $6.3 million in property taxes to the IRS.

In a March interview with GQ, Cage explained all the creditors for his debt were reaching out and his financial downfall "was just all happening at once." Refusing to ever file for bankruptcy, he started to pick up any acting role he could get, including dozens of VOD movies that bypassed cinema releases such as "Mandy." Some have critiqued the actor, who once headlined movies, for taking on so many films to make up for his financial ruin, but Cage defended the move, explaining, "the phone stopped ringing." Now after nearly a decade of appearing in 46 movies and being broke, the actor notes he is officially out of debt.

Cage's former business manager, Samuel Levin, said he warned the "National Treasure" star that his "lavish" spending habits would creep up on his career, per CNN. Now, through one "paycheck gig" at a time, Cage seems to be out of the worst.