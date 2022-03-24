The Real Reason Sandra Bullock Refuses To Use Social Media
Even though she's one of the biggest names in the entertainment industry, Sandra Bullock is one Hollywood star who likes to separate her professional life from her personal one. In fact, Bullock is notoriously private when it comes to her family and her relationship with boyfriend Bryan Randall, according to Us Weekly. With that said, Bullock did open up about her extremely private life in an interview with Jada Pinkett Smith's "Red Table Talk" in November 2021. Admitting that she feels as though she has finally found happiness in her life, she said, "I don't want to say do it like I do it, but I don't need a paper to be a devoted partner, devoted mother. I don't need to be told to be ever present in the hardest of times. I don't need to be told to weather a storm with a good man," according to the Daily Mail.
But, as far as whether or not fans will ever get to see a photo of Bullock enjoying a candlelit dinner with her man or showing off her children's academic and sports accolades like most celebrity moms do on social media, that's not going to happen. Or at least that's not going to happen just yet. That's because Bullock has a solid reason for why she hasn't joined any social media platforms.
Sandra Bullock is anti-social media
According to the New York Post, Sandra Bullock says she has a very good reason for why she's not a big fan of sharing her life online. That's because after starring in the 1995 film "The Net," Bullock is well aware of the dark side of the world wide web and the hacking culture it produces. While on "The Jess Cagle Show," Bullock said she got a lesson on what can happen when you put too much of your personal information on the internet. She said, "We met real hackers and I remember people going, 'Does that exist? Do you think we could actually order a pizza from your computer?' And I was like, 'Yes.'"
However, Bullock did hint in an interview with InStyle back in 2018 that she would be willing to join social media when her kids are old enough to use the platforms. But as far as why she hasn't posted a photo of her meal, her vacation dump or her collection of shoes on Insta yet, it's because she's apparently "lazy." Bullock further explained, "But I'm going to get on it and troll my friends. Once my kids are using it, I'll know how to navigate it. I don't want to be naïve." It's without a doubt that the moment Bullock does join Instagram, her legion of fans will be the first to like her post and follow whatever small online window she's willing to give.