Sandra Bullock Opens Up About Her Extremely Private Relationship

Although actor Sandra Bullock rose to prominence for her roles in movies such as "Speed" and "Miss Congeniality," she has been relatively private about her relationships in recent years. During the 2000s, she was romantically linked to both Matthew McConaughey and Ryan Reynolds, although neither relationship panned out. Back in 2010, Bullock also divorced her husband, Jesse James, after cheating allegations emerged, according to The Daily Beast. James and Bullock had been married for five years, during which time she became stepmother to his three children.

In the decade following Bullock's divorce, she has tried to steer clear of having her personal life make headlines again. Bullock met her current boyfriend, photographer Bryan Randall, after he was hired to take pictures at her son Louis' birthday party, according to Us Weekly. Despite being together for more than six years, however, Bullock and Randall have remained relatively under the radar as a couple, but they appear to still be stronger than ever. This November, the actor opened up a bit about their relationship dynamic.