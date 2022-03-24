Cheryl Burke's Dramatic Move Amid Matthew Lawrence Split Sends A Clear Message

Cheryl Burke is on a journey to restore her single status after filing for divorce from actor Matthew Lawrence. The pair had an interesting run as a couple, including a breakup, a reconciliation, and, ultimately, a divorce. According to WUSA 9, the duo first met in 2006, when Lawrence's brother, Joey Lawrence, competed on Season 3 of "Dancing With The Stars." Burke and Lawrence officially began dating in 2009 but split after a year together. Nearly ten years after their first dating stint, the couple rekindled their romance in 2017 and were married by 2019.

But the seemingly blissful love story was short-lived, as Burke announced in February that her marriage was over. "I know I have always said that I'm an open book with you guys, I do strive to be," Burke wrote on Instagram. "And in writing this I've realized there isn't really an easy way to announce that my marriage is ending." While Burke did not provide additional details for the split, court documents reveal that both parties have cited "irreconcilable differences," per ET.

Now, nearly a month after filing for divorce, Burke is making it clear that her relationship with Lawrence is done for good.