The Queen Elizabeth Detail You Missed In Kate Middleton's Glamorous Jamaica Look
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are in full swing of their eight-day Caribbean tour, reports Harper's Bazaar. Kate Middleton and Prince William took their first overseas tour as a couple since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in celebration of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, which marks her historic 70 years ruling the British monarchy. The royal pair kicked off their travels by showing off their "wild sides" and climbing around the Belize jungle, per The Royal Family Channel. Both William and Kate were seen drinking water straight from the vines of trees, and Kate made headlines for her perfectly styled casual outfit. While Kate initially wore white sneakers, she later changed into boots to match her husband, the Daily Mail reports.
Showing off her sense of sophistication and ladylike style abroad, Kate also wore a dazzling blue lace dress upon her arrival to Belize — a respectful move by the duchess, as it's the color of the country's flag, per People. She also stunningly rocked a mid-length floral dress with wedges while she and William were visiting a local Mayan chocolate farm. On their final night in Belize, Kate stepped up her fashion game even further by wearing a metallic hot-pink gown.
Saying goodbye to Belize on March 22, the duchess entered Jamaica in white trousers and a vintage red jacket, once again representing her hosts' flag colors. But one of the future queen's looks while visiting Jamaica tops them all — and even pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth.
Kate Middleton stuns in Queen Elizabeth's emerald earrings
While on a Caribbean tour honoring Queen Elizabeth, Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, paid a subtle homage to the queen with her outfit. Kate and her royal husband, Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, arrived in Jamaica on March 22, the couple's second tour destination, per Hello! While attending an evening dinner hosted by the governor general of Jamaica on March 23, the duchess may have unveiled her most head-turning look yet. Kate sparkled wearing an emerald green dress with an off-the-shoulder neckline. To make her look even more respectable, she subtly added diamond and emerald earrings (pictured above) previously worn by Queen Elizabeth.
Kate also pinned the Royal Family Order and the GCVO Star on the upper left side of her gown, per ET. But her loaned earnings from Queen Elizabeth made Kate's gown a fan-favorite, and this isn't the first time the duchess has borrowed from the longest-ruling monarch in British history. In April 2021, in honor of the queen's 95th birthday, Kate also borrowed a pair of diamond and pearl earrings from the monarch, according to People.
A local Jamaican woman, Laura Cacho, who danced with William during his visit, told People that the royal couple's trip has brought "unity." William and Kate's next and final Caribbean tour destination is the Bahamas.