The Queen Elizabeth Detail You Missed In Kate Middleton's Glamorous Jamaica Look

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are in full swing of their eight-day Caribbean tour, reports Harper's Bazaar. Kate Middleton and Prince William took their first overseas tour as a couple since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in celebration of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, which marks her historic 70 years ruling the British monarchy. The royal pair kicked off their travels by showing off their "wild sides" and climbing around the Belize jungle, per The Royal Family Channel. Both William and Kate were seen drinking water straight from the vines of trees, and Kate made headlines for her perfectly styled casual outfit. While Kate initially wore white sneakers, she later changed into boots to match her husband, the Daily Mail reports.

Showing off her sense of sophistication and ladylike style abroad, Kate also wore a dazzling blue lace dress upon her arrival to Belize — a respectful move by the duchess, as it's the color of the country's flag, per People. She also stunningly rocked a mid-length floral dress with wedges while she and William were visiting a local Mayan chocolate farm. On their final night in Belize, Kate stepped up her fashion game even further by wearing a metallic hot-pink gown.

Saying goodbye to Belize on March 22, the duchess entered Jamaica in white trousers and a vintage red jacket, once again representing her hosts' flag colors. But one of the future queen's looks while visiting Jamaica tops them all — and even pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth.