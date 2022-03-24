Rihanna Gave An Interesting Answer When Asked About An Engagement To A$AP Rocky
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, both style icons in their own right, certainly let their fashion do the speaking throughout their relationship. After all, the couple broke the news of their pregnancy in January through Rihanna's choice of winter outerwear. During a New York City stroll with A$AP, the "Birthday Cake" singer parted her hot pink parka to bare her glorious baby bump, which was adorned with some ornate costume jewelry, per People.
The couple has since addressed the pregnancy directly, with Rihanna telling Elle in March that she planned on being a "psycho" protective mom. "You talk about my kids, it's over," the expectant mother said emphatically. Moreover, the singer has continued doing what she does best: reshaping fashion molds — this time for mothers-to-be. Instead of wearing loose-fitting gowns over her growing bump on the red carpet, Rihanna chose to flaunt her new body. After a fan tweeted a video of Rihanna wearing a midriff-baring crop top at a Fenty Beauty event, they raved, "my queen is singlehandedly redefining pregnancy fashion."
Could Rihanna's habit of expressing herself through fashion be carrying over now to an engagement announcement?
Rihanna is hilariously coy dodging engagement ring question
Rihanna needs an award for her comebacks at this point. When the singer sported a diamond ring on her left finger out-and-about in Santa Monica, Calif. on March 22, paparazzi were quick to ask the "Rude Boy" singer if this meant she was engaged to boyfriend A$AP Rocky. In a video obtained by the Daily Mail, Rihanna is seen responding, "This old ring? ... You act like you ain't never seen [this ring]."
Rihanna is apparently correct. The ring — a Sloan Solitaire by Briony Raymond, per Page Six — has been repeatedly worn by the singer before. BuzzFeed noted that the bling was adorning her middle finger during her baby bump reveal in January and TMZ reported its first sighting as being in July 2021, when RiRi rocked it on her right ring finger during a music video shoot with A$AP.
This wouldn't be the first time a ring placement sparked Rihanna engagement rumors. In 2017, speculation ran amok after Rihanna wore an amber-colored stone statement ring on her left ring finger, leaving questions as to whether she and then-boyfriend, Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel, planned on getting hitched (they didn't). As for A$AP and RiRi, we can only wait and see!