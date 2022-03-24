Rihanna Gave An Interesting Answer When Asked About An Engagement To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, both style icons in their own right, certainly let their fashion do the speaking throughout their relationship. After all, the couple broke the news of their pregnancy in January through Rihanna's choice of winter outerwear. During a New York City stroll with A$AP, the "Birthday Cake" singer parted her hot pink parka to bare her glorious baby bump, which was adorned with some ornate costume jewelry, per People.

The couple has since addressed the pregnancy directly, with Rihanna telling Elle in March that she planned on being a "psycho" protective mom. "You talk about my kids, it's over," the expectant mother said emphatically. Moreover, the singer has continued doing what she does best: reshaping fashion molds — this time for mothers-to-be. Instead of wearing loose-fitting gowns over her growing bump on the red carpet, Rihanna chose to flaunt her new body. After a fan tweeted a video of Rihanna wearing a midriff-baring crop top at a Fenty Beauty event, they raved, "my queen is singlehandedly redefining pregnancy fashion."

Could Rihanna's habit of expressing herself through fashion be carrying over now to an engagement announcement?