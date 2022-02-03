Rihanna Finally Addresses Her Pregnancy With New Photo

When Rihanna revealed to the world that she's pregnant and expecting her first child with her boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky on January 31, the news stirred up quite a few reactions. "I'm ecstatic," Rihanna's father, Ronald Fenty, told Page Six, while opening up about his daughter's pregnancy. Going on to say that he's "so excited" and was "so happy that [he] jumped for joy" when he first heard the news, he added, "Rihanna always said that she wanted children, she loves kids. She always takes care of her cousins' kids ... she's going to be a good mom."

On the other hand, not everyone seems so thrilled. For instance, StyleCaster pointed out Rihanna's ex, Drake, happened to unfollow both the singer and A$AP Rocky on social media the day after the news of her pregnancy went public (and we assume when he found out along with the rest of the world that she's starting a family with the man she's been with since 2020).

As for the expectant parents, A$AP Rocky's Instagram account is relatively quiet, but Rihanna has finally addressed her pregnancy by posting a new photo that you definitely need to see.