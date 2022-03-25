Carole Baskin Has Extremely Strange Reaction To Song Alleging She Murdered Her Husband

In 2020, the hit Netflix docuseries "Tiger King" introduced the world to Carole Baskin, an exotic cat lover whose husband, Don Lewis, mysteriously disappeared in 1997. Her nemesis on the show was Joe Exotic, another feline fanatic who helped make Baskin a cause célèbre among conspiracy theorists by accusing her of murdering Lewis.

In 2015, Exotic recorded a song titled "Here Kitty Kitty" and filmed a music video starring a Baskin lookalike who acted out his accusation that Baskin fed her husband's remains to the big cats at her animal sanctuary. As noted by Esquire, Exotic had a bone to pick with Baskin because she was trying to get his exotic animal park shut down. That video has racked up over 10 million views since "Tiger King" became a cultural phenomenon, but it was a much shorter song telling the same sinister story that captivated TikTok in the spring of 2020.

TikTok user Caleb Jaxin created a parody of Megan Thee Stallion's smash summer hit "Savage" with these lyrics: "Carole Baskin / Killed her husband, whacked him / Can't convince me that it didn't happen / Fed him to tigers, they snackin' / What's happenin'? / Carole Baskin." Per Bustle, influencer Charli D'Amelio helped the song go viral by using it in one of her dance videos. Megan Thee Stallion even gave it her stamp of approval, sharing the original video on her Instagram page in a since-deleted post, per Billboard. But is Baskin a fan?