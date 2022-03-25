Carole Baskin Has Extremely Strange Reaction To Song Alleging She Murdered Her Husband
In 2020, the hit Netflix docuseries "Tiger King" introduced the world to Carole Baskin, an exotic cat lover whose husband, Don Lewis, mysteriously disappeared in 1997. Her nemesis on the show was Joe Exotic, another feline fanatic who helped make Baskin a cause célèbre among conspiracy theorists by accusing her of murdering Lewis.
In 2015, Exotic recorded a song titled "Here Kitty Kitty" and filmed a music video starring a Baskin lookalike who acted out his accusation that Baskin fed her husband's remains to the big cats at her animal sanctuary. As noted by Esquire, Exotic had a bone to pick with Baskin because she was trying to get his exotic animal park shut down. That video has racked up over 10 million views since "Tiger King" became a cultural phenomenon, but it was a much shorter song telling the same sinister story that captivated TikTok in the spring of 2020.
TikTok user Caleb Jaxin created a parody of Megan Thee Stallion's smash summer hit "Savage" with these lyrics: "Carole Baskin / Killed her husband, whacked him / Can't convince me that it didn't happen / Fed him to tigers, they snackin' / What's happenin'? / Carole Baskin." Per Bustle, influencer Charli D'Amelio helped the song go viral by using it in one of her dance videos. Megan Thee Stallion even gave it her stamp of approval, sharing the original video on her Instagram page in a since-deleted post, per Billboard. But is Baskin a fan?
Carole Baskin danced to Savage: Tiger King Edition on TikTok
Carole Baskin became so culturally relevant that she was asked to compete on "Dancing With the Stars." While she never performed to Caleb Jaxin's "Savage: Tiger King Edition" parody, she did get a chance to dance to three cat-themed tunes before getting eliminated: "Eye of the Tiger," "What's New Pussycat," and "The Circle of Life."
Baskin's "DWTS" days may be over, but fans finally got to see her bust a move to Jaxin's song. On March 23, TikTok user @notfamousnicole shared a since-deleted video of herself, Baskin, and a friend dancing to it. While Baskin clearly didn't mind having a little fun at her own expense, she made sure to mouth the words "No, I didn't!" when the song accused her of murdering her husband. Baskin previously shared her theory about her husband's disappearance in a Reddit AMA, suggesting that he "crashed a small experimental plane or ultralight into the Gulf."
This was posted to TikTok and then deleted in like 12 hours. I wonder if Don's family thinks this is as funny as Carole Baskin clearly does pic.twitter.com/BxvruNrcdT
— Cassandra MacDonald (@CassandraRules) March 25, 2022
The user @notfamousnicole shared a second clip of Baskin walking up behind her and smiling at the camera. Some of the TikToker's followers criticized her for filming videos with Baskin. "Not you trying to gain clout from one of the most hated women in this country," wrote one critic. Jaxin also weighed in via the comments section of his original video, writing, "Well guys... two years later and we finally got Carole to use the sound."