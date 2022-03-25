Jeopardy! Contestants Throw Accidental Shade At Diana Ross

What's worse than forgetting to phrase your answer as a question when you're a "Jeopardy!" contestant? Getting your answer so epically wrong that viewers cringe and your gaffe goes viral.

We think of "Jeopardy!" contestants as some of the most brilliant among us, and they work hard to win a spot behind one of those three podiums. Amy Schneider, whose 40-game winning streak was the second-longest in the show's history, told Newsweek that she spent over 10 years trying to get on the show, and she told GLAAD that she studied an online database of "every question and answer" that have appeared on those blue TV screens. She finally got stumped while trying to think of the name of a populous country that ends with the letter "h" (Bangladesh), per NBC News, but at least she didn't blurt out something totally wrong like Pittsburgh or Utah.

Unfortunately for many other contestants, their wild guesses live on in infamy on YouTube. Pop culture clues have a history of tripping them up: One contestant thought funnyman Chris Farley, not Johnny Cash, was known as the Man in Black, and another believed that Jay-Z and Beyoncé refer to themselves as "Bey-Z," not The Carters. But it was Diana Ross and another music legend who caused double the confusion on the March 21 episode of "Jeopardy!"