Hayden Panettiere's Relationship Is Messier Than Ever

The following article includes reports of domestic abuse.

Concerns for Hayden Panettiere's relationship with Brian Hickerson date back to 2018 when they were still a new couple. After police were called for a domestic incident between Hickerson and his father, a source revealed that people close to the "Heroes" star were worried her relationship was "not a healthy situation," per Us Weekly. Unfortunately, those concerns wound up being merited, as Hickerson was arrested and charged with domestic battery in February 2020, per TMZ. Police were called for a domestic disturbance between him on Valentine's Day of that year.

That was not the last time Hickerson was arrested for assault. In April 2021, he was sentenced to 45 days in jail, plus four years probation after he pled no contest to two counts of injuring a spouse or girlfriend, per Page Six. The sentence stemmed from when Hickerson was arrested in July 2020 for assaulting Panettiere. Following her boyfriend's arrest, Panettiere took to Instagram to speak about the incident. "I am coming forward with the truth about what happened to me with the hope that my story will empower others in abusive relationships to get the help they need and deserve," she wrote at the time.

After Hickerson served his sentence, he was spotted with Panettiere and a group of their friends at a bar in July 2021. Hickerson claimed he and the actor were just friends. "Hayden and I are not back together but are working on a friendship," he told E! News. The next year, the pair made headlines after a disturbing incident at another bar.

