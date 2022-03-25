Sarah Palin's Comments About Her Political Future Seriously Turn Heads
Former Alaska governor and vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin definitely has a way with words — she always seems to know exactly what to say to get the most conversation going in the media and online. For a politician, this isn't a bad skill to have. So of course her comments about a potential political comeback with Fox News's Sean Hannity have once again set social media abuzz.
"There is a time and a season for everything and if this season is one where I need a more official platform to have then, yeah, I'm going to throw my hat in the ring because we need people that have cojones," Palin told Hannity, hinting at a plan to run for office again in the near future, though she didn't specify what more "official platform" she'd be aiming for. She did, however, elaborate slightly on her reasons for getting back into the ring, using the same colorful language she's been known for.
Sarah Palin says she has 'nothing to lose'
Sarah Palin told Sean Hannity on his Fox News show that the time might be ripe for her to re-enter the political sphere. "We need people like Donald Trump who has nothing to lose, like me," she explained. "We've got nothing to lose and no more of this vanilla milquetoast namby-pamby wussy-pussy stuff that's been going on." The one-time "Masked Singer" contestant went on, "That's why our country is in the mess that we're in, because people who run for office, they look at it as a job or as a business instead of as a calling."
It's not the first time in recent months that Palin has hinted at a comeback, either. Speaking at a Christian conservative conference in the summer of 2021, Palin said that if "God wants me to," she would run for United States Senate against Lisa Murkowski in Alaska, according to the Independent. According to HuffPo, she's also expressed interest in taking over the late Rep. Don Young's seat in Congress.
All we can say for sure is that if she does run, it's going to be hard for social media to keep from noticing her comments.