Sarah Palin's Comments About Her Political Future Seriously Turn Heads

Sarah Palin told Sean Hannity on his Fox News show that the time might be ripe for her to re-enter the political sphere. "We need people like Donald Trump who has nothing to lose, like me," she explained. "We've got nothing to lose and no more of this vanilla milquetoast namby-pamby wussy-pussy stuff that's been going on." The one-time "Masked Singer" contestant went on, "That's why our country is in the mess that we're in, because people who run for office, they look at it as a job or as a business instead of as a calling."

It's not the first time in recent months that Palin has hinted at a comeback, either. Speaking at a Christian conservative conference in the summer of 2021, Palin said that if "God wants me to," she would run for United States Senate against Lisa Murkowski in Alaska, according to the Independent. According to HuffPo, she's also expressed interest in taking over the late Rep. Don Young's seat in Congress.

All we can say for sure is that if she does run, it's going to be hard for social media to keep from noticing her comments.