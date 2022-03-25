Amy Schumer Reveals The Condition She Has Privately Struggled With For Years

Amy Schumer has seemingly always included real-life experiences in her work. Her HBO Max docuseries "Expecting Amy," chronicled her struggle with hyperemesis gravidarum — a condition that causes severe nausea and vomiting during pregnancy. Schumer's latest project, Hulu's "Life & Beth" is no different. The series, created by Schumer, follows wine rep Beth Jones, as she examines her childhood experiences in a quest to determine where her life is headed. However, the comedic series does include more serious topics, and Schumer has just revealed that one plot from the show is based off a condition she lives with.

The show features a scene in which a younger Beth, pulls out the majority of the hair on her head, forcing her to wear a wig. Schumer — in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter — explained that the condition, trichotillomania, is one that she also suffers from. "I think everybody has a big secret and that's mine," Schumer told the publication. "And I'm proud that my big secret only hurts me but it's been what I've carried so much shame about for so long."

Schumer further explains that the condition is one that she will have to manage for the rest of her life. She decided to disclose her condition in the semi-autobiographical series in hopes that it would inspire others. She explained, "I thought putting it in there would be good for me to alleviate some of my shame and maybe, hopefully, help others alleviate some of theirs, too."