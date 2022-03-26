What's The Real Meaning Of Sigue By Ed Sheeran And J. Balvin? Here's What We Think

Four-time Grammy-winning artist Ed Sheeran has worked his way up to become a global star in the music industry. Sheeran, who made his debut with the 2011 single "The A Team," has five No. 1 albums and 13 No. 1 singles in the United Kingdom, according to Official Charts. After skyrocketing to fame, Sheeran has his hit songwriting skills down to a science. "I write about 25 songs a week and one of them will be all right and that will go on the 'maybe' list," he described to The Sun of the creative process for his 2021 comeback album. Now, after writing nearly 250 songs for his "=" record, Sheeran is spicing up his skills by singing in another language.

Being that Sheeran's native language is English, he's proving to fans he's capable of anything by releasing an unlikely collaboration with Latin pop star, J Balvin. Some initially thought the pair's collaboration was mismatched, but Sheeran isn't a stranger to teaming up with international stars. On March 4, he featured on the Spanish-infused single "Bam Bam" with pop sensation Camila Cabello. He and Cabello also formed a trio in 2019 with Cardi B for the Latin-inspired track, "South Of The Border," which has accumulated more than 217 million views on YouTube. The title of Sheeran and Balvin's newly released single, "Sigue," means "follow" in Spanish, according to Google Translate. Let's dive into what the rest of the Spanish lyrics in the upbeat track really mean.