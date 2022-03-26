The Scary Reason Triple H Had To Retire From The WWE

Paul "Triple H" Levesque announced his retirement from in-ring wrestling competition, stunning WWE fans around the world. A 14-time world champion, five-time Intercontinental Champion, and two-time tag team champion, per ESPN, Triple H boasted an illustrious career that spanned over three decades. It's little wonder that so many wrestlers, past and current, have weighed in about The Game's unexpected exit.

Drew McIntyre spoke to GiveMeSport and called it Triple H's retirement a "sad day." He said, "I can't overstate just how much Triple H has done for me." He also credited the Cerebral Assassin with bringing him "back to WWE." As the Scottish wrestler's mentor, they also "became friends eventually."

Former two-time WWE Champion The Miz, who is set to team with Logan Paul at this year's WrestleMania, also sung his praises for The Game. "Triple H it was an honor to have shared the ring with you. Thank you for the wealth of knowledge you have given to me over the years. Enjoy the extra time you will now have with your girls," Miz tweeted. Despite retiring, Triple H remains an integral part of the WWE as the Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy and Development, per Fightful, and will continue to grow the NXT brand. He has now revealed why he will never wrestle again.