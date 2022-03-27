Jason Momoa's Oscar Look Has Twitter Doing A Double Take
Jason Momoa is bold with fashion, and who doesn't appreciate that kind of confidence? Over the years he has shown off a love of rock and roll styling while incorporating layered pieces, plenty of bold jewelry accents, and unique fits. He walked GQ Australia through some of his most iconic wardrobe choices in 2019, attributing his fashion inspirations to icons like Tom Waits and Keith Richards. These staple choices in his personal preferences are not holding him back, however, and he is continuing to impress fans, even when opting for more classic pieces.
Momoa is no stranger to rocking sleek looks on red carpets that complement his bohemian style and the 2022 Academy Awards were no different. His appearance for the evening sent host Regina Hall into a tizzy as she continued an ongoing bit by patting down the "Dune" star and fellow presenter Josh Brolin. Joking segments aside, fans of the actor were taken aback by one particular element of his look for the star-studded evening and couldn't help but take to Twitter.
Jason Momoa was all about the details
For those who have grown accustomed to spotting Jason Momoa with his free-flowing locks, the actor settled on a tighter style for the 2022 Academy Awards and fans are taking notice. Usually, a slicked-back ponytail or bun have been Momoa's go-to options for changing things up, but he went for something a bit more intricate — a French braid.
The braid was tied off with a pale blush scrunchie, per Allure, keeping his signature mane of hair tidy to show off his chic Henry Poole tuxedo accessorized by a few bold statement rings, a smart pair of glasses, and a pocket square — one that added a subtle nod of support to Ukraine with its blue and yellow color blocking.
Fans took to Twitter to appreciate the style, one stating, "I am here for Jason Momoa rocking the French braid and Ukraine flag pocket square." Another noted, "Jason Momoa in a french braid and glasses should win an Oscar." Here's hoping those dedicated to the man bun as their go-to style will find inspiration in this trendsetter's appreciation for the classics.