Jason Momoa's Oscar Look Has Twitter Doing A Double Take

Jason Momoa is bold with fashion, and who doesn't appreciate that kind of confidence? Over the years he has shown off a love of rock and roll styling while incorporating layered pieces, plenty of bold jewelry accents, and unique fits. He walked GQ Australia through some of his most iconic wardrobe choices in 2019, attributing his fashion inspirations to icons like Tom Waits and Keith Richards. These staple choices in his personal preferences are not holding him back, however, and he is continuing to impress fans, even when opting for more classic pieces.

Momoa is no stranger to rocking sleek looks on red carpets that complement his bohemian style and the 2022 Academy Awards were no different. His appearance for the evening sent host Regina Hall into a tizzy as she continued an ongoing bit by patting down the "Dune" star and fellow presenter Josh Brolin. Joking segments aside, fans of the actor were taken aback by one particular element of his look for the star-studded evening and couldn't help but take to Twitter.