Regina Hall's COVID-19 Joke At The Oscars Has Fans Fuming

When Oscars cohost Regina Hall promised, come ceremony night, "Our intention is to laugh," she wasn't, well, joking. At the March 27 awards, Hall broke into an elaborate comedy bit about the desirability of Hollywood's most eligible bachelors. Calling leading men Simu Liu, Bradley Cooper, Tyler Perry, and Timothée Chalamet onstage for a shady-sounding "COVID test," Hall joked to them, "Take your masks off if you have them... and your clothes."

But the "Nine Perfect Strangers" star didn't stop there. Also hilariously referencing Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's much-discussed unconventional marriage, Hall said to Will, "You're married, but you know what? You're on the list, and it looks like Jada approved you, so you get on up here!" Although the "King Richard" star declined, he and Jada both seemed to genuinely laugh at Hall's light jab. In the most unexpected moment, Hall thoroughly patted down presenters Josh Brolin and Jason Momoa, giving the audience a sample of her "emergency" testing. "That isn't a thing," Brolin facetiously protested at one point.

While Hall drew loud laughs within the theater itself, it seems Twitter had more-than-mixed feelings about her comedic display.