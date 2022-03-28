Brittany Cartwright Shares Photo Update Amid Weight Loss Journey
The last two years have seen a lot of changes for Brittany Cartwright. "Vanderpump Rules" fans might remember she first joined the cast back in Season 3 as Jax Taylor's girlfriend. Eventually, she moved to L.A., got a job at SUR, and caught Jax cheating on her while the cameras were rolling. Incredibly, and seemingly against all odds, they made it down the aisle. The couple tied the knot with a princess-themed ceremony back in 2020.
That same year, the entire cast of "Vanderpump Rules" came under fire for past racist actions. Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute were immediately fired by Bravo for making false police reports against Faith Stowers, the woman with whom Jax cheated on Brittany. Jax also opted not to return, and Brittany followed. Soon after, they welcomed their first child, Cruz.
Since giving birth, Brittany has been on a weight loss journey to get back to her pre-baby shape, and according to some recent snaps, she's well on her way.
Brittany Cartwright is feeling like her old self
When it comes to getting in shape, Brittany Cartwright isn't letting anything stand in her way. "So excited to show y'all my progress!!" Brittany captioned a since-deleted Instagram Story showing off her physical transformation, per Page Six.
According to the post, Brittany has partnered with Jenny Craig to help her reach her weight loss goals. The series of photos depicted Brittany on-set presumably taking promotional photos for Jenny Craig. She appeared in a long, blue dress and short, red one, looking overjoyed at her progress in each photo. Her husband, Jax Taylor, and their young son Cruz weren't far off. Brittany also shared another story about Jax hanging with Cruz backstage. Brittany has been open about her weight loss journey on social media since the very beginning. In February 2022, she told her fans she was feeling better than ever. "Glam for the super bowl weekend! I had such a great time," she wrote. "I'm feeling so strong, confident, & happy!"
That was a far cry from how Brittany began the year. "Since having Cruz, postpartum weight loss has been a struggle," she told People in January. Thanks to her partnership with Jenny Craig and her commitment to change, it looks like she will be back to her old self in no time.