Brittany Cartwright Shares Photo Update Amid Weight Loss Journey

The last two years have seen a lot of changes for Brittany Cartwright. "Vanderpump Rules" fans might remember she first joined the cast back in Season 3 as Jax Taylor's girlfriend. Eventually, she moved to L.A., got a job at SUR, and caught Jax cheating on her while the cameras were rolling. Incredibly, and seemingly against all odds, they made it down the aisle. The couple tied the knot with a princess-themed ceremony back in 2020.

That same year, the entire cast of "Vanderpump Rules" came under fire for past racist actions. Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute were immediately fired by Bravo for making false police reports against Faith Stowers, the woman with whom Jax cheated on Brittany. Jax also opted not to return, and Brittany followed. Soon after, they welcomed their first child, Cruz.

Since giving birth, Brittany has been on a weight loss journey to get back to her pre-baby shape, and according to some recent snaps, she's well on her way.