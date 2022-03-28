Josh Seiter Reveals His True Thoughts On The Bachelor Franchise - Exclusive

A quick glance at Josh Seiter's Instagram shows an in-shape, smiley, and confident guy with over 200,000 followers. You may think that a lot of those fans came from his time on "The Bachelorette" — after all, Seiter did strip during his limo entrance, certainly leaving an impression on the viewers and leading ladies of the season. But that assumption about Seiter's social media success is wrong; he actually gained all those followers on his own, and his time on "The Bachelorette" only left him more motivated to seek social media success on his own terms.

"I was definitely disappointed with how short my time was on that because it is the most-watched reality show in the world," Seiter said of his brief arc on the series. "I think at the time, there [were] 25 million viewers every episode, and so for me, as an exotic dancer in Chicago, having the platform of being on 'The Bachelorette' had the potential to change my entire life. But I came off the show with only 600 more Instagram followers, So at the time, I had 5,000 Instagram followers and I got up to 5,500," he explained.

So how on earth did Seiter gain an additional 200,000 followers? His experience on the show "lit a fire underneath" him, and after feeling "so shafted" by his time on-screen, Seiter committed himself to organic growth. "I felt like I had so much to offer," he continued, "that I said, 'I am going to become big on Instagram with or without "The Bachelorette." This is not the end of me. They're not dictating my story.'"