Sandra Lee Rocks A Completely Sheer Dress After Major Surgery

Sandra Lee is back on the red carpet circuit after she had a hysterectomy at the beginning of March. At the time of her surgery, she reached out to her fans on Instagram and let them know that she was going to go under the knife. Initially, the surgery was scheduled as a "follow up to my breast cancer surgery." However, due to COVID-19, the TV chef had to keep rescheduling the operation. It was only until her gynecologist "noticed a change in some of my cells" that Lee realized that the surgery had to be done as soon as possible. She kept fans updated about her recovery, first revealing that the operation was a "bit rough." However, Lee revealed that the third day post-surgery "is always the worst day for me." In every post, she mentioned how supportive and caring her fiance, Ben Youcef, was being.

It, therefore, makes sense that the Emmy Award-winning host chose to watch the Academy Awards at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party. Not only does Lee sit on the board, but she knows how health challenges can impact day-to-day life. It's also little wonder that Youcef accompanied Lee to the viewing party, per the Daily Mail, considering how much they've been together. But, nobody could have seen her outfit coming — and it was spectacular.