Sandra Lee Rocks A Completely Sheer Dress After Major Surgery
Sandra Lee is back on the red carpet circuit after she had a hysterectomy at the beginning of March. At the time of her surgery, she reached out to her fans on Instagram and let them know that she was going to go under the knife. Initially, the surgery was scheduled as a "follow up to my breast cancer surgery." However, due to COVID-19, the TV chef had to keep rescheduling the operation. It was only until her gynecologist "noticed a change in some of my cells" that Lee realized that the surgery had to be done as soon as possible. She kept fans updated about her recovery, first revealing that the operation was a "bit rough." However, Lee revealed that the third day post-surgery "is always the worst day for me." In every post, she mentioned how supportive and caring her fiance, Ben Youcef, was being.
It, therefore, makes sense that the Emmy Award-winning host chose to watch the Academy Awards at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party. Not only does Lee sit on the board, but she knows how health challenges can impact day-to-day life. It's also little wonder that Youcef accompanied Lee to the viewing party, per the Daily Mail, considering how much they've been together. But, nobody could have seen her outfit coming — and it was spectacular.
Sandra Lee has the 'you know whats' to flaunt her figure
Sandra Lee stunned in a sheer gown that showed off her body post-surgery. The Food Network star attended the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party in an ultra-feminine dress by Ukrainian designer Anait Mkrtchian, per People. The see-through fabric had floral embellishments placed at strategic places that highlighted her figure. According to the outlet, Lee aptly named the gown "my couture F-U-cancer gown." The chef wore pearl and diamond earrings, carried a white clutch, and styled her blond tresses in soft waves around her face. Lee seemingly chose not to wear a bra with her ensemble, allowing the fabric to drape and caress her frame.
Of course, Lee's choice not to wear a bra beneath her dress is rather startling until one considers that she had a double mastectomy in 2015. She then had her final breast reconstruction surgery in 2020, per People. After living with the effects that cancer had on her body, Lee has every right to flaunt her body. As she said in RX Early Detection: A Cancer Journey with Sandra Lee (via InStyle), "I want women to say, 'She had a double mastectomy and she has the you know whats to wear a neckline that low?' Like walking into that operating room with my head held high, I will wear my plunging necklines, and I will be very happy that I'm alive to do it." You showed them, girl! Slay queen!