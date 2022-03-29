Natalia Bryant Stuns Fans With Her Grown Up Look

Natalia Bryant first stole our hearts way back as a little one sitting on her mother's lap courtside at Lakers games and even accompanying her legendary athlete father at press conferences after hard-fought wins and perhaps a few losses as well. But now at 19, she's all grown up with hopes and dreams of her very own.

"In ten years I want to win an Oscar. I'm not sure for what, or for what Oscar category, but that's on my list," Natalia proudly revealed during a video for IMG Models, a modeling agency she signed with in February 2021, per People. "And I want to make a film where I can incorporate fashion and those fashion aspects, and I think combining my two passions, that's just amazing. I want to be able to do that." And while that may seem like a tall order for some, it appears the aspiring filmmaker and fashionista is right on track to make those dreams a reality. Case in point: her 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar party look... or should we say lewk?