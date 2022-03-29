Natalia Bryant Stuns Fans With Her Grown Up Look
Natalia Bryant first stole our hearts way back as a little one sitting on her mother's lap courtside at Lakers games and even accompanying her legendary athlete father at press conferences after hard-fought wins and perhaps a few losses as well. But now at 19, she's all grown up with hopes and dreams of her very own.
"In ten years I want to win an Oscar. I'm not sure for what, or for what Oscar category, but that's on my list," Natalia proudly revealed during a video for IMG Models, a modeling agency she signed with in February 2021, per People. "And I want to make a film where I can incorporate fashion and those fashion aspects, and I think combining my two passions, that's just amazing. I want to be able to do that." And while that may seem like a tall order for some, it appears the aspiring filmmaker and fashionista is right on track to make those dreams a reality. Case in point: her 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar party look... or should we say lewk?
Natalia Bryant was a 'golden goddess'
USC college student by day, fashion icon by night! Natalia Bryant, daughter of the late Kobe Bryant, arrived at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 27 dressed to impress in a black and gold evening gown complete with a daring neckline and a dramatic gold skirt pleated to the hilt. To top off the look, the fashion trailblazer donned a pair of dangling diamond earrings and a sparkly black clutch to boot.
As it turns out, however, Natalia's look wasn't the result of months of painstaking preparation. "We pulled this together last minute," Natalia confessed to Access Online during an impromptu interview at the glitzy affair. "Which actually resembles my procrastination. Like, you pull it together. You just pull it together, you know?" she explained about the hasty process.
But the people of Twitterverse have spoken and it appears Natalia's penchant for procrastination actually paid off. "natalia bryant last night. that's it. that's the tweet!" one Twitter user wrote. Meanwhile, another user tweeted "Natalia Bryant on this Vanity Fair red carpet" along with the heart eyes emoji. Still, Natalia's biggest fan was her mom, Vanessa Bryant. "That's my baby!!! @nataliabryant Golden Goddess," the proud mama bear gushed on Instagram along with a photo of her eldest daughter. As the saying goes, a daughter may outgrow your lap but she will never outgrow your heart.