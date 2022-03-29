Tamra Judge Adds Major Fuel To Brandi Glanville's Rumor About Denise Richards

Brandi Glanville and Denise Richards are two people that you are unlikely to see talk to one another, let alone be in the same room together. That's because Brandi's claims that they hooked up was a major storyline for "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" back in 2020, which resulted in major feuds among the cast. Denise has vehemently denied those claims, but all of the poking and prodding from her "RHOBH" co-stars over it was perhaps one of many reasons why Denise left the show. One source even told the Daily Mail, "Denise claimed to Brandi that she was in an open marriage, but she wasn't and this has hurt Denise's husband Aaron very much." Denise was reportedly so tired of all the affair rumors that she stopped filming mid-season, but she did come back for the season 10 reunion to defend herself, albeit unsuccessfully. According to Us Weekly, Denise walked out from the reunion, and that was the last time the Bravo cameras would see her.

While "RHOBH" seemed to move on from Brandi and Denise's rumored hookup and all of the surrounding drama, it looks like there's another Real Housewife who is adding to those claims — Tamra Judge. Not only that, but "The Real Housewives of Orange County" alum apparently has her own story to tell about Denise, too.