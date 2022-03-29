Donald Trump Makes A Strange Statement About His Golf Skills

Former President Donald Trump is not slowing down by any stretch of the imagination. Not only is he suing Hillary Clinton for allegedly colluding to smear his election campaign in 2016, per Reuters, but CNN reports that Trump is also constantly finding reasons to praise Russian President Vladimir Putin. Let's not forget that in late March, a district court judge ruled that Trump "more likely than not" committed a crime when he "corruptly attempted to obstruct the Joint Session of Congress," per Sky News. Now, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland must decide if they will bring charges against the former president.

Despite all the humdrum, Trump has remained consistent in one area — golf. Forbes reports that up until November 2020, Trump's golfing trips amounted to $142 million of American taxpayers' money. They cited TrumpGolfCount.com at the time and claimed that he had enjoyed the game at least 142 times. Recently, the ex-POTUS appeared on the "Full Send Podcast" (which to Trump's consternation has since been removed by YouTube) and confirmed his prowess on the range. Via Essentially Sports, he said, "I've been a very successful golfer over the years." He claimed, "I've won many, many club championships — which is hard to do." Trump also explained that he doesn't "play as much as you really should play if you want to become top-top." But now, it seems as if Trump may have significantly leveled up on his golfing skills.