Why Is Donald Trump Suing Hillary Clinton?

Donald Trump is still in the headlines months after he unsuccessfully tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election. In fact, he's proven that he can't be silenced, even though he doesn't have an active Twitter account.

And while Trump might still be having a hard time putting the past behind him, his 2016 opponent Hilary Clinton has made it no secret that there's no love between them, either. During an appearance on "The View" back in October 2021, Clinton suggested that the Capitol riots were very close to turning into a "full Constitutional crisis." She explained (via The Wrap), "I think we're at a very dangerous, continuing high-level attack on the legitimacy of our government and the election of our president. And obviously, our former president is not only behind it, he incited it, he encouraged it, and he continues to do so."

Of course, Trump still has an ax to grind with Clinton — and not because of the 2020 election. The former president is still litigating the 2016 one that he actually won over the former secretary of state. It all has to do with — well, you might have guessed it — allegations that Trump colluded with Russian officials.