Donald Trump Is Absolutely Fuming At An Ex-Aide For Admitting This About Him

Many of the people who once worked in the Trump administration have taken steps to distance themselves from the White House — to mixed success. For example, Alyssa Farah, the former communications director to former President Donald Trump, resigned from her White House position in early December 2020. "I made the decision to step down in December because I saw where this was heading, and I wasn't comfortable being a part of sharing this message to the public that the election results might go a different way," she told Politico. "I didn't see that to be where the facts lay."

CNN reported that Farah met with Republican Representatives Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, part of the House Select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol. "They want to put together the definitive narrative on the 'Big Lie,'" Farah said in a November 13 interview. "How people contributed to it, how people perpetuated it, who, by the way, knew it wasn't true." The former White House aide continued, "I trust the work that ranking member Liz Cheney is doing, and I think it's going to be extremely important going into the next election cycle."

However, it was a different comment from Farah that earned the ire of Trump, who called her a "clown" and a "nobody."