Donald Trump Is Absolutely Fuming At An Ex-Aide For Admitting This About Him
Many of the people who once worked in the Trump administration have taken steps to distance themselves from the White House — to mixed success. For example, Alyssa Farah, the former communications director to former President Donald Trump, resigned from her White House position in early December 2020. "I made the decision to step down in December because I saw where this was heading, and I wasn't comfortable being a part of sharing this message to the public that the election results might go a different way," she told Politico. "I didn't see that to be where the facts lay."
CNN reported that Farah met with Republican Representatives Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, part of the House Select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol. "They want to put together the definitive narrative on the 'Big Lie,'" Farah said in a November 13 interview. "How people contributed to it, how people perpetuated it, who, by the way, knew it wasn't true." The former White House aide continued, "I trust the work that ranking member Liz Cheney is doing, and I think it's going to be extremely important going into the next election cycle."
However, it was a different comment from Farah that earned the ire of Trump, who called her a "clown" and a "nobody."
Alyssa Farah said Donald Trump admitted he lost the election
Former White House aide Alyssa Farah said Donald Trump admitted to her that he lost the 2020 election. On November 13, Farah told CNN, "I knew that he knew he lost... but he has surrounded himself with people who are going to tell him what he wants to hear."
On November 15, former President Trump blasted Farah for her CNN interview, as well as her performance on "The View." In a statement, Trump said, "I watched this clown on television saying exactly what they wanted her to say and I watched the lies. Was she paid by low-ratings CNN? By the way, as soon as the Crime of the Century happened on November 3rd, I knew the Election was Rigged and Stolen, and never changed my view on that one bit." The 45th president continued his rant on his former aide, "[Farah] said I told her I lost the Election — never did. I virtually never even spoke to Farah (it's like she didn't even exist in the White House)." Then Trump's statement grew more bizarre as he lashed out at Farah for a guest host appearance on "The View." Trump said, "Alyssa Farah was terrible on The View... She was a 'backbencher' in the White House, and is now a nobody again."
Trump's former communications director, who is currently on her honeymoon, responded with humor. Farah tweeted, "I see I have honeymoon well wishes from my former boss! Too kind!"