Here's What Sunny Hostin Thinks Of The View's Need For A Conservative Voice

Sunny Hostin told The Cut, "Right now, we still do need a really conservative voice" in the wake of Meghan McCain's departure. Hostin added, "I also believe it's really important to not have someone on the panel who spreads misinformation, who adheres to the big lies, who is an anti-vaxxer, because I think that's dangerous." She described "The View" moderator Whoopi Goldberg as moderate politically, as "her big issue is economic and taxes." Sara Haines "says she's an independent," although Hostin questioned, "Is she really an independent or just somebody that won't commit?" Joy Behar, Hostin noted, is "very progressive," and she described herself as someone in the middle regarding conservative and progressive values. When it comes to choosing the next "The View" co-host, Hostin suggested, "We need someone that will commit and we don't have that voice." In addition, "And we need someone that's not duplicative of anyone else on the panel."

USA Today detailed "The View" tapped conservative voices such as Condoleeza Rice, Gretchen Carlson, and Mia Love as guest co-hosts in the early days of Season 25. Behar expressed hope McCain's replacement would be someone "who is mature, somebody who has some life experience, somebody who's a thinker, somebody who has a great sense of humor would help and brains, of course." Will Behar and Hostin's eventual new "The View" co-host check off all their wish list boxes? People will be curious to see who eventually lands McCain's former spot.