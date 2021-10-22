Condoleeza Rice's Comments About The Capitol Riots Are Raising Eyebrows

Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice's October appearance on "The View" might have made headlines largely for her tribute to her longtime friend and colleague Colin Powell shortly following his death at 84, but her stint as a guest host hardly stayed within the parameters of the subject of his passing. Rice, a professor and political scientist who became the first Black woman to serve as U.S. state secretary during the second George W. Bush administration, was quick to supply a conservative-based opinion on a slew of other talking points — particularly her view on how the American public should proceed in the aftermath of the January 6 Capitol Hill insurrection.

On the October 20 "View" segment, former prosecutor and host Sunny Hostin ushered the January 6 riots into the discussion by way of a recent statement made by Senator Mitch McConnell over the actions taken by the current January 6 congressional committee, who publicly urged the American public to "move on" from the national tragedy instigated by the right-wing supporters of former President Donald Trump. Hostin first expressed her disapproval of McConnell's approach, arguing that "it's really politically expedient for Mitch McConnell to say, 'Let's move on, let's move on,' especially when the former, twice-impeached, disgraced president enjoys attacking [him]," but "the past will become prologue if we don't find out what happened." Then, Rice herself weighed in.