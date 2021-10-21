Inside Condoleezza Rice And Colin Powell's Friendship

Since the death of former Secretary of State Colin Powell, which was announced on October 18, friends and colleagues of the four-star general – who was 84 — have gone out of their way to publicly memorialize the career statesman.

Powell — who died from COVID-19 complications related to a pre-existing diagnosis of multiple myeloma, cancer which rendered him immunocompromised — has been lauded by many as a groundbreaking figure who made history as the first Black U.S. secretary of state. He was indeed just that, under the administration of former President George W. Bush. Perhaps one of the few who has spoken specifically to his contributions to the American public in that regard is none other than Condoleezza Rice, his longtime friend who succeeded Powell during Bush's second presidential term.

Rice has said much about her conservative colleague since his passing, as their friendship began long before Bush was sworn into office. Most notably, Rice spoke of Powell on the daytime talk show "The View," where she appeared on October 20 as a guest host, sharing the ways in which he played an important part of her professional life. Clearly, he meant a lot to her.