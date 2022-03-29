Sarah Jessica Parker Shows Some Rare PDA With Matthew Broderick

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick are one of those rare Hollywood couples who have been together forever (marrying in 1997, to be exact) — but, at the same time, are so low-key about it that you almost forget they're a couple. They don't tend to get a lot of paparazzi coverage and they're not exactly known for Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly-style PDA on the red carpet, so it's always pretty sweet and surprising when they let loose and give each other a little love in public. It's like watching your mom and dad kiss on their wedding anniversary or something.

The Daily Mail reported that the married and obviously still very much in love pair of actors were uncharacteristically affectionate during the opening night curtain call for "Plaza Suite," the Broadway revival of Neil Simon's 1968 play, which they star in together. Parker and Broderick play one of three couples in the classic show, which takes place entirely in one hotel room.