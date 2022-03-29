Sarah Jessica Parker Shows Some Rare PDA With Matthew Broderick
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick are one of those rare Hollywood couples who have been together forever (marrying in 1997, to be exact) — but, at the same time, are so low-key about it that you almost forget they're a couple. They don't tend to get a lot of paparazzi coverage and they're not exactly known for Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly-style PDA on the red carpet, so it's always pretty sweet and surprising when they let loose and give each other a little love in public. It's like watching your mom and dad kiss on their wedding anniversary or something.
The Daily Mail reported that the married and obviously still very much in love pair of actors were uncharacteristically affectionate during the opening night curtain call for "Plaza Suite," the Broadway revival of Neil Simon's 1968 play, which they star in together. Parker and Broderick play one of three couples in the classic show, which takes place entirely in one hotel room.
Sarah Jessica Parker smooches Matthew Broderick on stage
Even if you're not a Broadway baby yourself, you can understand how opening night is a pretty emotional event for everyone involved in the production of a show. In a video captured of the "Plaza Suite" opening night curtain call (via the Daily Mail), Sarah Jessica Parker throws her arms around her husband and costar, Matthew Broderick, and gives him a big, warm smooch. It's basically the sweetest thing ever.
Though they may not be known for their PDA, Parker and Broderick have opened up in the past about their romance — and it's clear to see why they make as convincing a married couple on stage as they are in real life. In a 2020 interview with Parade, for instance, they described first learning about each other through the other's work. Broderick said after seeing Parker in "L.A. Story," "I remember thinking she was wonderful, hilarious and beautiful." And way back in 1995, the first time the couple acted together on Broadway, Parker told the L.A. Times (via Oprah Daily), "I think he's the most handsome man I've seen in my life. And he inspires me. I'm mad for him, totally." That much is clear to see!