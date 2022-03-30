Will And Jada Will Reportedly Talk About The Slap In The Exact Place You'd Expect

It seems like all of the controversy surrounding Will Smith's decision to slap Chris Rock over a joke he made about Jada Pinkett Smith at the 2022 Oscars won't go away. In fact, the Oscars slap might easily come back to bite Will later, namely in his future with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences. While the Academy did initially release a lukewarm statement following the slap, they seemed to change their stance shortly thereafter by announcing "a formal review around the incident," per Entertainment Weekly. In a statement, the Academy promised to explore "further action and consequences in accordance with [their] Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California law." In other words, this is far from over for Will.

That said, the actor issued a fairly lengthy apology to Rock on Instagram, and said that his behavior was both "unacceptable and inexcusable." But it appears Will has even more to say, as both he and his wife Jada are reportedly willing to share exactly what went down moments before and after the slap in an upcoming candid interview. And yes, their conversation about the slap will happen in the exact place you'd expect.