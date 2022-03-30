What Chris Rock Said About His Life Before The Will Smith Slap Has A Whole New Meaning Now

Will Smith's slapping incident with Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars is something that both fans and critics alike will be talking about for a very long time. While it seems like America is siding more with Smith than Rock over the matter, the comedian is yet to speak out and reveal his side of the story. However, Smith has issued an apology, calling his behavior both "unacceptable and inexcusable." In an Instagram post, he wrote, "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."

Even though Rock has yet to say whether or not he accepts Smith's apology, his brother Tony Rock has made it clear that he doesn't, according to a tweet he responded to on March 29. That said, what Rock said about his life before the slap heard around the world certainly has a whole new meaning now.