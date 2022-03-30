Toni Braxton Opens Up About Her Sister's Devastating Death

It's been a difficult time for Toni Braxton and her family. On March 12, it was announced that her younger sister, Traci Braxton, had died following a battle with esophageal cancer at the age of 50.

Toni took to Instagram to announce the devastating news with her 3.9 million followers while attaching a black-and-white image of herself and her four sisters. "She was a bright light, a wonderful daughter, an amazing sister, a loving mother, wife, grandmother and a respected performer. We will miss her dearly," she wrote in her caption, adding, "Traci passed this morning as the snow was falling, our angel is now a snowflake." In a statement to People, Traci's husband, Kevin Surratt, revealed his wife had been privately undergoing a series of treatments for cancer for over a year.

Traci and Surratt share a son, Kevin Surratt Jr., who also took to Instagram to share some touching words about his mother. "When I heard the news about my mother being sick first thing she said was I'm going to fight and beat this," he said. Kevin Jr. continued: "I love my mother forever and this hurts so much but I'm at peace knowing she's isn't in pain anymore."

Weeks after the tragic news became known to the public, Toni has opened up for the first time since her sibling's death.