Toni Braxton Opens Up About Her Sister's Devastating Death
It's been a difficult time for Toni Braxton and her family. On March 12, it was announced that her younger sister, Traci Braxton, had died following a battle with esophageal cancer at the age of 50.
Toni took to Instagram to announce the devastating news with her 3.9 million followers while attaching a black-and-white image of herself and her four sisters. "She was a bright light, a wonderful daughter, an amazing sister, a loving mother, wife, grandmother and a respected performer. We will miss her dearly," she wrote in her caption, adding, "Traci passed this morning as the snow was falling, our angel is now a snowflake." In a statement to People, Traci's husband, Kevin Surratt, revealed his wife had been privately undergoing a series of treatments for cancer for over a year.
Traci and Surratt share a son, Kevin Surratt Jr., who also took to Instagram to share some touching words about his mother. "When I heard the news about my mother being sick first thing she said was I'm going to fight and beat this," he said. Kevin Jr. continued: "I love my mother forever and this hurts so much but I'm at peace knowing she's isn't in pain anymore."
Weeks after the tragic news became known to the public, Toni has opened up for the first time since her sibling's death.
Toni Braxton remembers her sister
During a television interview on "The Tamron Hall Show" on March 29, legendary singer Toni Braxton opened up about the death of her younger sister, Traci Braxton, for the first time.
The "Un-Break My Heart" hitmaker admitted she had questioned whether the situation was all a dream but said she has tried to remain positive, explaining she has many memories with Traci to cherish over the 50 years she was alive. "I try to relish in that moment and try to smile about it and just be grateful for the time you have and you have to always remember to be kind to one another," she said. Toni continued: "We're just very fortunate to have had my sister with us for as long as we did." Toni also stated she and Traci are "more than sisters," insisting they're "like twins." Around the time of Traci's passing, she was surrounded by all her loved ones, including her sisters, son, husband, and best friends.
Just days after Traci's death, Toni shared a video on Instagram of Traci's "favorite" comedian Kevin Hart sending love and well wishes to the singer while she was unwell. As mentioned by Toni, many were unaware of Traci's illness as she wanted to keep it private. Our thoughts are with the Braxton family.