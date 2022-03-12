The Tragic Death Of Singer Traci Braxton
Singer and reality show star Traci Braxton died on March 12 at 50 years old, after dealing with esophageal cancer for a long period of time. Traci's husband, Kevin Surratt Sr., informed TMZ of Traci's untimely death. "We have come to a time where we must inform the public that after a year of privately undergoing a series of treatment for Esophageal cancer our beloved Traci Braxton has gone on to glory," he said. TMZ was also informed that Traci was surrounded by her mother, sisters, and friends when she died.
Legendary singer and Traci's older sister, Toni Braxton, also tweeted about her younger sister's death. "It is with the utmost regret that we inform you of the passing of our sister, Traci. Needless to say, she was a bright light, a wonderful daughter, an amazing sister, a loving mother, wife, grandmother and a respected performer. We will miss her dearly," Toni said. "Traci passed this morning as the snow was falling, our angel is now a snowflake." Her tweet continued on to say, "We ask that you respect our privacy as we plan to send her home with love, celebrating her life. We are family forever." Toni ended the tweet with the signature, "Love, The Braxton Family."
Traci was the second youngest of the five famous singing sisters who touched audience's hearts everywhere for over seven seasons with their hit TV show, "Braxton Family Values," on WEtv since April 12, 2011, per IMDb. Many fans are in shock and mourning after hearing the Braxton's devastating news.
Many are mourning Traci Braxton's death
Singer Traci Braxton's untimely death has touched so many hearts all over social media. One fan tweeted, "Losing Traci Braxton feels like losing an auntie. We love that family yall, and I thank Traci and the Braxtons for being so raw and selfless with her precious family time for us as black people to feel seen, heard and understood through their show. Prayers to The Braxtons." Executive producer Jawn Murray also tweeted, "Saddened by the passing of Traci Braxton. I've known she was quietly battling cancer for a while & the truth is, God gave her more time than the doctors had projected. My prayers for Traci's immediate family & all of The Braxtons! A true loss for them."
Actor Porsha Coleman wrote on Traci's last Instagram photo, "So sorry to hear that you transitioned at such a young age Praying for your family. May you Rest In Peace Sweet Traci." Another fan also commented, "I love you forever Tra. So so so sorry this happened to you. Forever my favorite Braxton."
Traci is survived by her husband and only child, Kevin Surratt Jr., who also wrote parting words for his late mother. "When I heard the news about my mother being sick first thing she said was I'm going to fight and beat this. She fought to the end and today she's at peace. I love my mother forever and this hurts so much but I'm at peace knowing she's isn't in pain anymore," Surratt Jr. said. "I love you ma I'm going to miss you."
Rest in peace, Traci.