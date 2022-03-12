The Tragic Death Of Singer Traci Braxton

Singer and reality show star Traci Braxton died on March 12 at 50 years old, after dealing with esophageal cancer for a long period of time. Traci's husband, Kevin Surratt Sr., informed TMZ of Traci's untimely death. "We have come to a time where we must inform the public that after a year of privately undergoing a series of treatment for Esophageal cancer our beloved Traci Braxton has gone on to glory," he said. TMZ was also informed that Traci was surrounded by her mother, sisters, and friends when she died.

Legendary singer and Traci's older sister, Toni Braxton, also tweeted about her younger sister's death. "It is with the utmost regret that we inform you of the passing of our sister, Traci. Needless to say, she was a bright light, a wonderful daughter, an amazing sister, a loving mother, wife, grandmother and a respected performer. We will miss her dearly," Toni said. "Traci passed this morning as the snow was falling, our angel is now a snowflake." Her tweet continued on to say, "We ask that you respect our privacy as we plan to send her home with love, celebrating her life. We are family forever." Toni ended the tweet with the signature, "Love, The Braxton Family."

Traci was the second youngest of the five famous singing sisters who touched audience's hearts everywhere for over seven seasons with their hit TV show, "Braxton Family Values," on WEtv since April 12, 2011, per IMDb. Many fans are in shock and mourning after hearing the Braxton's devastating news.