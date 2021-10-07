Is Tamar Braxton Ready To Return To TV?
It seems that Tamar Braxton's longtime reign on reality TV is a mixture of both "Love and War." Tamar was an executive producer for three reality TV shows: "Tamar Braxton, Get Ya Life!", "Braxton Family Values," and "Tamar & Vince." According to IMDb, Tamar was also a cast member of numerous reality shows, and she has made it clear before that she is not afraid to tell her truth about working on those sets.
Tamar had a messy fallout with "The Real" cast in 2016, due to her complicated and confusing dismissal as a host. According to Entertainment Tonight, Tamar was originally blindsided with the way her exit was poorly handled, and believed her co-hosts played a role in it. However, in January 2021, Tamar revealed on her podcast, "Under Construction," that new information about that situation came to light, and it allegedly could have something to do with WeTV. Tamar believes they were the ones that orchestrated her exit from "The Real" and stabbed her behind the back.
Tamar gave an exclusive interview to Tamron Hall for "The Tamron Hall Show" to talk about her public struggles. There, she mentioned that she didn't want to be done with reality TV for a while, she wanted to be completely released from it. "Not for a while; forever and ever, amen?" Braxton laughed. "I feel like that's the best thing for me." Now, there are rumors swirling about her return to reality television and we were wondering, is she ready for TV again?
Tamar is 'definitely doing TV again'
According to Atlanta BlackStar, Tamar Braxton performed in Nashville for the 8th annual Old School BBQ Festival. During a song transition, she said to her fans, "what if I was to tell you that Braxton Family Values is coming back, but not on a foolish network?"
This might be in reference to Tamar's issues with her previous network, WeTV, and reality TV as a whole. Tamar tweeted a lengthy statement about her portrayal while working in reality TV, and how it almost drove her to take her own life. "Over the past 11 years there were promises made to protect and portray my story, with the authenticity and honesty I gave. I was betrayed, taken advantage of, overworked, and underpaid," Tamar said. According to the Los Angeles Times, Tamar wrote "slave" as her middle name on her Twitter account, implying that she was a slave while working under WeTV. She also wrote in her statement that she contacted the WeTV executives two months ago "asking to be freed from what I believed was excessive and unfair" but she was "totally ignored." Yikes!
TMZ caught up with Tamar to get the scoop on her return to TV, and her comments during her Nashville performance. Tamar claims she did not wage a war with "a certain network" (referring to WeTV), and she is "definitely doing TV again," but she definitely "not doing that again."
