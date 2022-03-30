Josh Seiter Dishes About OnlyFans And How The Platform Changed His Life - Exclusive

We've all heard the saying "Not safe for work," and for good reason. In 2022, the phrase has new ubiquity with the heightened profile of OnlyFans, a social media site dedicated to the... after-hours content that would typically be flagged on a platform like Instagram. While the content on OnlyFans is certainly not everyone's cup of tea, the video-sharing hub has enabled some social media stars to skyrocket — both in fame and in cash. And Josh Seiter is among them.

Seiter's photos on Instagram may lead you to believe that he lives in the gym, but the social media star and former "Bachelorette" contestant has a lot more going on than you might initially expect. An outspoken advocate for mental health issues, body struggles, and the power of positive thinking, Seiter bares all on social media — literally and figuratively. We were curious to learn more about his career that has come to fruition on both Instagram and OnlyFans, so Nicki Swift set out to ask him.

Seiter might not be well known for his time within "The Bachelor" franchise, but he didn't let his short stint on Kaitlyn Bristowe's season derail him. With organic growth of over 200,000 followers on Instagram alone, there's a certain appeal to Seiter that has many intrigued. Nicki Swift sat down for an exclusive interview to learn how he made it big not only on Instagram, but on OnlyFans, and how the platform changed his life.