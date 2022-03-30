Josh Seiter Dishes About OnlyFans And How The Platform Changed His Life - Exclusive
We've all heard the saying "Not safe for work," and for good reason. In 2022, the phrase has new ubiquity with the heightened profile of OnlyFans, a social media site dedicated to the... after-hours content that would typically be flagged on a platform like Instagram. While the content on OnlyFans is certainly not everyone's cup of tea, the video-sharing hub has enabled some social media stars to skyrocket — both in fame and in cash. And Josh Seiter is among them.
Seiter's photos on Instagram may lead you to believe that he lives in the gym, but the social media star and former "Bachelorette" contestant has a lot more going on than you might initially expect. An outspoken advocate for mental health issues, body struggles, and the power of positive thinking, Seiter bares all on social media — literally and figuratively. We were curious to learn more about his career that has come to fruition on both Instagram and OnlyFans, so Nicki Swift set out to ask him.
Seiter might not be well known for his time within "The Bachelor" franchise, but he didn't let his short stint on Kaitlyn Bristowe's season derail him. With organic growth of over 200,000 followers on Instagram alone, there's a certain appeal to Seiter that has many intrigued. Nicki Swift sat down for an exclusive interview to learn how he made it big not only on Instagram, but on OnlyFans, and how the platform changed his life.
Why Josh Seiter described OnlyFans as 'degrading'
Most, if not all of us, know OnlyFans to be a social media platform for one thing and one thing only — you know what we mean. For Josh Seiter, his fame on the platform grew in OnlyFans' early days, and he garnered a large following due to his weight gain. Though it wasn't hard rock abs and an unobtainable V-line that got fans in a tizzy, Seiter's platform (and wallet) began to grow. So what could be the downside of engaging on a platform that provides such a lucrative payout? Seiter told Nicki Swift that OnlyFans is incredibly different from Instagram, and the realities aren't always that amazing.
"It's a double-edged sword, because people on [OnlyFans] only care about your body," Seiter told us. "On Instagram, I get genuine engagement about substantive issues, and when I'm on Fans, it is literally, you are nothing but an ass in underwear and a gut hanging over your underwear."
Seiter told us that while he "shamelessly plays" into the narrative on OnlyFans, he is seldom asked questions that veer from the "I don't care about anything other than seeing you naked. How much money can I pay [you]?" standard. "It's definitely a degrading experience, if I had to roughly sum it up, compared to the rewarding experience of Instagram," Seiter explained. "But it puts money in your pockets and lets me live, so I'm not going to complain about it."
OnlyFans has given Josh Seiter immense financial security
OnlyFans gave Josh Seiter a lucrative income. While we don't have an actual number, Seiter dished that despite the cons of the platform, he "for a long time" was in the top 1% of earners on OnlyFans — he told us that at one point he even made it to the top 0.01%. Now, in terms of earners, the mental health advocate is sitting comfortably in the site's top 9.5%, and while a bit of a drop from his heightened profile, that's still an impressive number. "[OnlyFans] has been great to me financially," Seiter revealed. "I've invested almost all of the money I've made on it." Sounds great, right?
Not exactly. Seiter told us that despite the financial security, OnlyFans often "exposes the dark underside of people." And while he accepts the fact that "sex will always sell," it's not the easiest industry to come to terms with. "I would say it caters to the lowest common denominator, so I'm not getting deep thinkers on there," Seiter shared. "I'm literally getting people that are used to seeing something they like and then have a knee-jerk reaction to just click or to spend money." But according to the social media star, those happen to be the people who are keeping him afloat, so it's all worth it in the end. "People talking to me about mental health on Instagram is nice, but it doesn't pay my bills," he concluded. "So it can only go so far."