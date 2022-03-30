What We Know About Megyn Kelly's Son Having A Serious Accident While Skiing

Megyn Kelly and her husband Douglas Brunt have been married for over a decade and share three children together — Edward, Yardley, and Thatcher. Kelly is a journalist known for her work on Fox News, while Brunt is a novelist and a New York Times best-selling author, per Biography. Although the pair lead very busy lives, they always make time for family.

During an interview with US Weekly, Brunt spoke highly about his wife as a mother and that most people don't get to see that side of her. "I think her tenderness, especially around the kids . . . she's so sweet and goofy and silly with them," he said to the outlet. "I think that would be something you're not used to seeing."

There are few things scarier for a parent than finding out their child is sick or severely hurt. Kelly and Brunt know that feeling first-hand after their 8-year-old son, Thatcher, suffered a serious injury while skiing on vacation. And the accident itself was severe enough to cause Kelly to temporarily retreat from the public eye.