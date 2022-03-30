The Tragic Death Of Sopranos Star Paul Herman

Actor Paul Herman has died at age 76, according to the New York Post. In a rare circumstance, Herman died on March 29, which is his birthday. He was best known for starring in HBO's hit "The Sopranos," which is hailed as one of television's essential dramas. Throughout the iconic series' six seasons, he played drug dealer Peter "Beansie" Gaeta, who helped launder money through his pizza shop.

Herman also landed a gig in "American Hustle" and acted adjacent to Robert DeNiro in Netflix's 2019 drama film "The Irishman," directed by Martin Scorsese. Additionally, Herman played a part in the classic gangster movie "Goodfellas," also directed by Scorsese. The '90s film made more than $42 million in box office earnings and has an audience approval rating of 97% on Rotten Tomatoes.

However, the cause of Herman's death has not been revealed, TMZ reports. British-American actor Frances Fisher said Herman's death marks "the end of an era," per the New York Post. Now others are taking to social media and remembering Herman for his impeccable work.