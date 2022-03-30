The Tragic Death Of The Wanted Star Tom Parker
Tom Parker, who was one-fifth of the British boy band The Wanted, has died. The singer rose to fame with the group in 2010 and achieved global success with hits such as "Glad You Came" and "Chasing The Sun." On October 12, 2020, Tom explained on Instagram that the reason for his absence on social media was due to being diagnosed with a brain tumor and already undergoing treatment. "We are all absolutely devastated but we are gonna fight this all the way," he insisted while attaching a snapshot of his wife, Kelsey Parker, and son, Bodhi. "We don't want your sadness, we just want love and positivity and together we will raise awareness of this terrible disease and look for all available treatment options."
The following year, he made a documentary, "Tom Parker: Inside My Head," which followed the "All Time Low" hitmaker and his family after his tumor diagnosis and documented the Stand Up To Cancer concert that was arranged by Tom himself. In 2022, The Wanted returned with a U.K. arena tour, which started on March 3 and ended recently on March 17. However, on Twitter, Tom informed fans he would be joining his bandmates later than planned, as he had previously been on a treatment program in Spain. Due to logistical changes with tests, his journey back to the U.K. was delayed.
Less than two weeks after Tom completed the remaining tour dates with The Wanted, fans have been hit with the news they've been dreading.
Tom Parker died peacefully while surrounded by loved ones
Tom Parker's wife, Kelsey Parker, announced on Instagram that her husband and the father of her two children died peacefully at the age of 33 on March 30 while surrounded by his friends and family. "Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can't imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence," she wrote, adding, "We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom's light continues to shine for his beautiful children." Kelsey thanked everyone who had been supportive of Tom's journey.
The Wanted group account also honored their close friend on Instagram and expressed how "devastated" they are over the "tragic and premature loss." They continued, "Tom was an amazing husband to Kelsey, and father to Aurelia and Bodhi. He was our brother, words can't express the loss and sadness we feel. Always and forever in our hearts." Fans flooded the comments section, with many sharing their heartbreak.
Just five days ago, The Wanted announced a live show for the summer, explaining they couldn't "wait to do it all again" after touring as a five-piece throughout March. It is unknown at this point whether the group will continue without Tom. R.I.P. Tom, our thoughts go out to his loved ones.