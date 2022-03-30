The Tragic Death Of The Wanted Star Tom Parker

Tom Parker, who was one-fifth of the British boy band The Wanted, has died. The singer rose to fame with the group in 2010 and achieved global success with hits such as "Glad You Came" and "Chasing The Sun." On October 12, 2020, Tom explained on Instagram that the reason for his absence on social media was due to being diagnosed with a brain tumor and already undergoing treatment. "We are all absolutely devastated but we are gonna fight this all the way," he insisted while attaching a snapshot of his wife, Kelsey Parker, and son, Bodhi. "We don't want your sadness, we just want love and positivity and together we will raise awareness of this terrible disease and look for all available treatment options."

The following year, he made a documentary, "Tom Parker: Inside My Head," which followed the "All Time Low" hitmaker and his family after his tumor diagnosis and documented the Stand Up To Cancer concert that was arranged by Tom himself. In 2022, The Wanted returned with a U.K. arena tour, which started on March 3 and ended recently on March 17. However, on Twitter, Tom informed fans he would be joining his bandmates later than planned, as he had previously been on a treatment program in Spain. Due to logistical changes with tests, his journey back to the U.K. was delayed.

Less than two weeks after Tom completed the remaining tour dates with The Wanted, fans have been hit with the news they've been dreading.