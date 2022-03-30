Jada's Former Love Interest August Alsina Hints At The Will Smith Drama

The altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards has dominated headlines. The incident, which appeared to occur out of nowhere, involved Will slapping Rock after the comedian made a joke about Will's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Rock took to the stage during the ceremony to present the award for Best Documentary. During his bit, the standup comic made a joke about Jada's buzzed haircut. "Jada, I love you. 'G.I. Jane 2,' can't wait to see it," Rock quipped. The camera then panned to Jada, who appeared visibly upset by the remark. In response, Will stormed the stage and slapped Rock, leaving the comedian stunned.

Will — who won an Oscar that evening for his role in "King Richard" – has since apologized for his actions in a statement posted to Instagram. "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong," he wrote. The debacle has drawn criticism from a number of public figures and now singer August Alsina — who was previously involved in an "entanglement" with Jada — has seemingly waded into the conversation.