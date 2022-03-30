Jada's Former Love Interest August Alsina Hints At The Will Smith Drama
The altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards has dominated headlines. The incident, which appeared to occur out of nowhere, involved Will slapping Rock after the comedian made a joke about Will's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
Rock took to the stage during the ceremony to present the award for Best Documentary. During his bit, the standup comic made a joke about Jada's buzzed haircut. "Jada, I love you. 'G.I. Jane 2,' can't wait to see it," Rock quipped. The camera then panned to Jada, who appeared visibly upset by the remark. In response, Will stormed the stage and slapped Rock, leaving the comedian stunned.
Will — who won an Oscar that evening for his role in "King Richard" – has since apologized for his actions in a statement posted to Instagram. "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong," he wrote. The debacle has drawn criticism from a number of public figures and now singer August Alsina — who was previously involved in an "entanglement" with Jada — has seemingly waded into the conversation.
August appears to respond to the Oscars drama
It appears as if almost everyone has an opinion on the controversy surrounding Will Smith and Chris Rock at the Academy Awards. Following Will's apology, his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, posted a message to Instagram that read, "This is the season for healing and I'm here for it." But now, singer August Alsina — who publicly admitted to being involved in an extra-marital relationship with Jada — has seemingly responded to Will's debacle.
"Choose peace; trusting that life's intricate puzzle pieces are all forming together for the greater good," Alsina wrote in part, alongside a selfie posted to his Instagram. He continued, "I'm A Walking Billboard & Network Simply Desiring To Televise & Broadcast Love, the love, grace and healing embrace of God." Although the "No Love" singer refrained from mentioning Will or Rock directly, his post comes just one day after Will apologized for the incident.
Alsina has a storied history with the Smith family. After Alsina claimed to be involved in a romantic relationship with Jada, the "Red Table Talk" host was forced to confirm the "entanglement" in a later episode.