Did Zendaya Really Do Her Own Makeup For The Oscars?

We don't know about you, but if we were invited to the Oscars, we'd have enlisted the help of a glam squad so large it would make a Real Housewife blush. But, as should be more than obvious, we are not Zendaya. The "Dune," "Euphoria," and "Spider-Man" actor showed up to the 2022 Academy Awards looking gorgeous, of course, in a cropped silk button-down and sweeping, sparkly skirt. She paired the daring look with upswept hair and a smokey eye which, rumor has it, she applied herself.

We've seen Zendaya barefaced enough in paparazzi photos and in "Euphoria" to know that it takes real work to make her face look anything less than stunning. But still, if even fresh-faced 17-year-olds get their makeup professionally applied to go to the prom, you'd think that even Zendaya would get a professional makeup artist to do her face for the literal Oscars. This simply can't be true, can it?