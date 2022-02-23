Zendaya Had The Best Response To Her Embarrassing Moment Caught On Video

Zendaya is one of Hollywood's biggest it-girls at the moment. As she continues her rise to superstardom in her recent roles in "Spiderman: No Way Home" and HBO's "Euphoria," all eyes are on Zendaya. Fans are particularly interested in the former Disney actor's real-life romance with her on-screen boyfriend in "Spiderman," Tom Holland. While the two young stars are adored on their own, together they have totally captured the hearts of fans everywhere. Zendaya and Holland recently set the internet ablaze by sporting matching jerseys to a hockey game date, complete with their respective names on the back of their gear, per Harper's Bazaar.

Even without her man by her side, Zendaya's shine as an actor, singer, dancer, and up-and-coming fashion icon can't be dulled. As Issa Rae hilariously asked Zendaya in an interview on "A Sip w/ Issa Rae," "When you wake up in the morning and you look in the mirror, how much you have to fight the urge to say, 'Wow, these other b***hes aren't even close.'"

Although Zendaya is in a league of her own, that doesn't mean she isn't just like the rest of us, like when she has an embarrassing moment from time to time. Zendaya just gave the best response to a cringe-worthy moment of hers caught on camera, proving she truly is a relatable queen.