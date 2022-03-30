Mindy Kaling Can't Stop Showing Off Her New Look

Mindy Kaling was looking snatched at the Vanity Fair Oscar bash in late March. The actor turned heads in a two-toned off-the-shoulder dress that hugged her svelte frame in all the right places. The silver top half fit snugly, while the yellow skirt draped across her curves, revealing a daring thigh-high slit that showed off her legs. A yellow cape was attached to her shoulder strap, falling to the floor. Kaling wore her hair in a side part and accessorized with dainty jewelry. Of course, her bestie, B.J. Novak, looked equally dapper in a black suit and white shirt. In fact, he looked self-assured as he and Kaling posed in an Instagram post she shared on March 29. She referenced her character Kelly Kapoor from "The Office" in her caption, saying, "I have a lot of questions. Number one, how dare you?"

But, Kaling wasn't so brave when she commented on Gabrielle Union's Instagram photos. In the snaps, Union and her husband Dwayne Wade were looking glam while cozying it up. In her comment, Kaling confessed that she had seen the couple at the Vanity Fair Oscar party the previous evening, but her nerves got the better of her. She wrote, "I saw you both at the party last night and was like, too intimidated to say hi bc you both looked so good." Someone definitely needs to drag Kaling from the shadows and into the spotlight where she belongs, especially in the little number she posted on March 29.