Fans Think This Is Pete Davidson's Most Confusing Relationship

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's relationship has been getting a lot of attention in the headlines, and not just because of their age difference or the fact that they come from two different worlds on two different coasts. It's also because of the way Kim feels about this romance. After dealing with Kanye "Ye" West's drama for so many years, Kim now loves the fact that she and Pete are simply "cute" together. While on the "Ellen DeGeneres Show," Kim admitted that she finds simple pleasure in things like trying to find the right photo to post of them on social media.

Speaking about a certain "shift" she's felt since she began dating Davidson, Kim said she has a "f**k it" attitude now that she's in her 40s. She feels better than ever as a result, and as she gushed to DeGeneres, "I want to hold on to that forever." Wow, it sounds like Kim has really found a great groove!

Although it's safe to say Davidson is a big part of Kim's newfound happiness, it doesn't mean people are giving her a pass for the romance, with some even openly commenting about how confused they are about it. But is the reality star Davidson's most confusing relationship? Nicki Swift readers have weighed in, and the answer is clear.