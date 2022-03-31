Khloe Kardashian Claps Back At Fan Who Thinks She's Not As Important As Her Sisters
It's no secret that Khloé Kardashian hasn't had the easiest time when it comes to her confidence. The former "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star has repeatedly spoken out about the pressures she feels, particularly growing up as part of the Kardashian clan, sharing how her self-esteem has repeatedly taken a hit.
One of her most candid comments came in April 2021 after a hoopla over an unedited snap of Khloé in a skimpy bikini that made its way online. The star hit back with several photos and videos showing off her body, writing in a statement on Instagram, "In truth, the pressure, constant ridicule and judgement my entire life to be perfect and to meet other's standards of how I should look has been too much to bear. 'Khloé is the fat sister.' 'Khloé is the ugly sister'. 'Her dad must not be her real dad because she looks so different.' 'The only way she could have lost that weight must have been from surgery.' Should I go on?"
The star also opened up about the constant comparisons to her sisters, Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian, she faced even when she was at school. "I kept getting questioned if I was really related to my sisters, because I look so different. I didn't feel comfortable," she said on "Role Model with Leomie Anderson" in July 2021. But now Khloé is standing her ground after being compared to her sisters once again with the sassy clap back of dreams.
Khloé's shade
Khloé Kardashian with the clap back! The star was quick to hit back at a troll on Instagram after a snap of Khloé posing with her sister, Kim Kardashian, and model Anastasia Karanikolaou at an Oscars after party was shared to Instagram. A social media user wrote in the comments section, per Page Six, "What so Khloé was there but not important enough to walk the red carpet and [then to add] insult to injury she is the only Kardashian not in the met gala." The Instagram user appeared to be referencing the fact that Kourtney Kardashian attended the main event with her fiancé, Travis Barker, while Kim posed for photos on the red carpet at the Vanity Fair after party, though Khloé did neither.
But she wasn't taking the insinuation lying down. "I don't know what on earth you're talking about and where you think you come up with these stories that you assume are facts. Both of your comments are untrue babe," Khloé hit back. Her latest hit back came after she slammed rumors in September 2021 that she'd been banned from the Met Gala.
But those are far from the only times the reality star has hit back at a troll and showed off her body confidence. After a hater suggested she was hiding her hands in a photo in February, Khloé clarified, per E! News, "lol never. My hands are beautiful baby." Beautiful inside and out, for sure!