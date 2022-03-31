Khloe Kardashian Claps Back At Fan Who Thinks She's Not As Important As Her Sisters

It's no secret that Khloé Kardashian hasn't had the easiest time when it comes to her confidence. The former "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star has repeatedly spoken out about the pressures she feels, particularly growing up as part of the Kardashian clan, sharing how her self-esteem has repeatedly taken a hit.

One of her most candid comments came in April 2021 after a hoopla over an unedited snap of Khloé in a skimpy bikini that made its way online. The star hit back with several photos and videos showing off her body, writing in a statement on Instagram, "In truth, the pressure, constant ridicule and judgement my entire life to be perfect and to meet other's standards of how I should look has been too much to bear. 'Khloé is the fat sister.' 'Khloé is the ugly sister'. 'Her dad must not be her real dad because she looks so different.' 'The only way she could have lost that weight must have been from surgery.' Should I go on?"

The star also opened up about the constant comparisons to her sisters, Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian, she faced even when she was at school. "I kept getting questioned if I was really related to my sisters, because I look so different. I didn't feel comfortable," she said on "Role Model with Leomie Anderson" in July 2021. But now Khloé is standing her ground after being compared to her sisters once again with the sassy clap back of dreams.